McNichols has reported to the Buccaneers' camp and passed his physical, making him available immediately for the start of training camp. The Boise State product slipped to the fifth round of the draft due to concerns with his surgically-repaired shoulder, but it appears he'll be at full health when competing against Doug Martin (suspension), Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers for playing time out of the backfield.