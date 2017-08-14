Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Sees brief action Friday
McNichols gained 12 yards on his two rushes and failed to secure his only target during Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.
The promising rookie didn't get a chance for much action after Doug Martin, Charles Sims, Jacquizz Rodgers and Peyton Barber combined for 19 rushes ahead of him. However, he did gain all but one of his yards on an impressive 11-yard run in the fourth quarter, and is likely to see a bump up in reps during next Thursday's clash against the Jaguars.
