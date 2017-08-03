Buccaneers' Jeremy McNichols: Starting to see rep increase
McNichols' workload is increasing as camp unfolds, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie is getting rave reviews for his hands, unsurprising given that he compiled 103 receptions and 11 receiving touchdowns at Boise State. However, McNichols is starting to get more work in the ground game as well, and has proven to be a patient runner who waits on his blocks and is a load to bring down. The 21-year-old's excellent hands and similar all-around skill set to Doug Martin could certainly pave the way for a solid allotment of playing time while the latter finishes his suspension in September, as well as for the balance of the campaign if he proves too effective to keep off the field.
