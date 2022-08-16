Sterns secured all four targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Sterns had a prolific college career at Western Kentucky that included a pair of 100-catch seasons, and he'd been building some momentum in training camp practices heading into Saturday night. Sterns didn't disappoint once the lights went on, highlighting his solid night with a 19-yard touchdown grab midway through the third quarter. While the Buccaneers' top five wideout spots are likely etched in stone when factoring in the projected inclusion of Tyler Johnson on the final 53-man roster, Greg Auman of The Athletic predicts Sterns could be a candidate for a likely No. 7 receiver spot if he can produce similarly in the Buccaneers' final two preseason games.