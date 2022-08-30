Sterns did not log a target during the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

The Western Kentucky alum was blanked for the first time this preseason, but it may have been at least partly by design. Greg Auman of The Athletic speculates Sterns may have been purposely underused in the finale in order to potentially make it easier to eventually get him through waivers and onto the practice squad. Sterns still has an opportunity to nab a possible No. 7 receiver spot on the active roster as well, but Auman projects fellow UDFA Deven Thompkins for that slot due to his ability to play special teams.