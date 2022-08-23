Sterns brought in two of four targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

Sterns didn't quite have the same impact as during a preseason-opening performance against the Dolphins when he posted a 4-51-1 line, but the undrafted rookie at least showed up on the stat sheet again. Sterns' ongoing bid to secure the final receiver spot will continue during Saturday's night's exhibition finale against the Colts, but if Sterns indeed loses the competition to fellow UDFA Deven Thompkins, he would seem to be a good candidate for the practice squad.