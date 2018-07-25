Ugokwe signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Ugokwe (6-foot-7, 321 pounds) has yet to appear in an NFL game despite spending time with each of the Colts, Saints and Redskins at different points last season. His signing corresponds with the release of defensive end Channing Ward (knee), who was waived Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories