Seales signed with the Buccaneers on Sunday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Oklahoma State product will bring a plethora of skills to Tampa Bay. Whether or not he'll be able to make a name for himself among the team's already deeply clustered receiving corps remains to be seen. Seales tallied 37 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns during his season season.
