Seales signed with the Buccaneers on Sunday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Oklahoma State product will bring a plethora of skills to Tampa Bay. Whether or not he'll be able to make a name for himself among the team's already deeply clustered receiving corps remains to be seen. Seales tallied 37 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns during his season season.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories