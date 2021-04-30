The Buccaneers selected Tryon in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 32nd overall.

Tryon opted out of the 2020 season but showed a lot of promise as a second-year player in 2019, leading Washington with eight sacks while totaling 12.5 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-5, 259 pounds with 34-inch arms, he has a prototypical build for an edge defender, including with 4-3/3-4 versatility as necessary. Although he'll play behind Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul initially, Tryon should start over the latter soon enough and otherwise will offer a high-upside option off the bench in the meantime.