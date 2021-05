Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Tryon (knee) is recovering from a "minor scope" undergone earlier this offseason, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Arians said that Tyron will rest until mandatory minicamp in June. At that time, the rookie first-round pick could be eased back into action. It doesn't appear that there's any real reason to worry about Tyron's availability for the start of the 2021 season.