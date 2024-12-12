Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) was estimated as a full participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Tryon-Shoyinka suffered an ankle sprain Week 12 against the Giants and missed the Week 13 contest versus Carolina. He came close to returning to action this past Sunday versus the Raiders after logging a full practice to end the week, but he was ultimately held out of action. However, with Tryon-Shoyinka deemed a full practice participant Wednesday, it seems likely that he'll be able to play Sunday against the Chargers.
