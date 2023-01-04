Tryon-Shoyinka recorded seven solo tackles during Sunday's 30-24 victory versus Carolina.
Tryon-Shoyinka recorded a career high in tackles while also logging more than four stops for the first time this season Week 17. The second-year linebacker opened the season in a rotational role at edge rusher, though he has now played all but one defensive snap with Genard Avery (abdomen) and Shaquil Barrett (Achilles) both on IR over the past three weeks. With the NFC South now officially locked up, it's possible Tryon-Shoyinka could play decreased snaps if Tampa Bay decides to rest some starters Week 18 against Atlanta.
