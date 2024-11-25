Tryon-Shoyinka sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's game against the Giants, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tryon-Shoyinka was forced out of the Buccaneers' contest in Week 12 early by an ankle injury, which coach Todd Bowles confirmed Monday to be a sprain. Its severity still hasn't been disclosed at this point, so Tryon-Shoyinka's name will be one to watch for when Tampa Bay releases its first official practice report of the week Wednesday.