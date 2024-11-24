Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Giants.
The linebacker suffered the ankle injury in the second quarter and was originally listed as questionable to return. Tryon-Shoyinka made one solo tackle before exiting. Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson are the next men up at outside linebacker for the Buccaneers.
