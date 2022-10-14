Tryon-Shoyinka tallied two tackles (one solo), including one sack, during the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons in Week 5.

Tryon-Shoyinka came into the season with elevated expectations after recording four sacks alongside 29 tackles in a rotational role over 17 games as a rookie in 2021. While his start hasn't been poor statistically -- he's recorded 11 tackles overall when including his production against Atlanta -- his takedown of Marcus Mariota was his first full sack after being credited with a half-sack versus the Saints in Week 2.