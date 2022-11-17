Tryon-Shoyinka posted two solo tackles, including one sack, during the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 10.
The second-year edge rusher was able to push his season total to 3.5 sacks -- just a half-sack away from tying the four he garnered in his 2021 rookie campaign -- with his second QB takedown in the last three contests. Tryon-Shoyinka logged over 40 snaps for the third straight game as well, but he's still posted three stops or less in all but the Week 2 contest versus the Saints (four tackles).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Records sack in Week 8 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Gets first full sack in Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Set for big Year 2 leap•
-
Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Ties career high in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Filling in for Pierre-Paul•
-
Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Records pair of sacks in win•