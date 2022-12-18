Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Tryon-Shoyinka will be available to start at linebacker in Sunday's contest versus Cincinnati, after he dealt with a hip issue throughout the week. With both Carl Nassib (pectoral) and Genard Avery (abdomen) ruled out this weekend, the 2021 first-rounder will likely be called upon to handle more snaps than this usual workload.
