Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tryon-Shoyinka submitted a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday due to a hip injury he sustained in Tampa Bay's Week 14 blowout win over the 49ers, but he's still considered questionable for Week 15. The second-year pass rusher has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one pass defense.