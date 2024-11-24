Share Video

Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tryon-Shoyinka suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game. Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson will pick up additional snaps at outside linebacker for as long as Tryon-Shoyinka is sidelined.

