Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Tryon-Shoyinka suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game. Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson will pick up additional snaps at outside linebacker for as long as Tryon-Shoyinka is sidelined.
