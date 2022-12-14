Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tryon-Shoyinka sustained a hip injury during the team's Week 14 blowout loss to the 49ers and didn't return. His participation at practice, albeit in a limited fashion, Wednesday is encouraging, but he'll likely have to log at least one full session to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
