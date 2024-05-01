Tryon-Shoyinka will not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Buccaneers, Luke Easterling of USA Today reports.

Tryon-Shoyinka will now enter the 2024 season in the final year of his rookie contract. Although it hasn't been all bad for the Washington product, he has yet to live up to the expectations of being the team's first-round selection in the 2021 Draft. However, he did post career highs with 45 combined tackles and five sacks last season, despite playing 250 fewer defensive snaps than he did in 2022.