Tryon-Shoyinka posted four tackles, including two sacks, and logged an additional quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday.

The third-year edge rusher recorded the second multi-sack game of his career, with the first having come way back in Week 4 of his rookie 2021 campaign. Tryon-Shoyinka has struggled to fully live up to his first-round pedigree over his first pair of seasons, but he was expected to take a big step forward in 2023 after an impressive training camp. While his momentum didn't carry over into the regular-season opener -- Tryon-Shoyinka posted just two total tackles in that win over the Vikings -- perhaps his effort against the Bears will serve as a launchpad for a surge in production.