Tryon-Shoyinka recorded three tackles (two solo), including a sack, during the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens in Week 8.
The second-year linebacker logged a solid 45 snaps and was able to record his second full sack of the campaign. Tryon-Shoyinka also tied his second-highest tackle total of the season in the loss, but his relatively modest production -- 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks -- despite an average of 44 snaps per contest mostly keeps him off the IDP radar.
