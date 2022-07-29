Tryon-Shoyinka is expected to hold down a starting job as a prototypical 3-4 defensive end/outside linebacker this season after filling a variety of roles as a rookie in 2021, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The 2021 first-round pick logged 536 snaps from scrimmage as a rookie while serving as an edge rusher, playing a three-technique spot and also dropping into coverage on occasion. Dix notes Tryon-Shoyinka will now be entrusted with a starting role following the team's decision to not re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul, and the athletic second-year pro has already been validating that decision early in camp by flashing his impressive pass-rushing skills that helped him record four sacks as a rookie.