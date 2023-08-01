Tryon-Shoyinka stood out in Monday's pass-rush drills, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The 2021 first-round pick has amassed four sacks apiece in each of his first two seasons, but the Buccaneers are banking on a significant step forward from the edge-rushing linebacker in 2023. Tryon-Shoyinka offered reason for optimism in that regard Monday, with Dix noting the Washington product put on a nifty inside-outside move that gave him a free path to a sack. Tryon-Shoyinka has continued to hone in on his technique throughout the offseason and continues to display excellent burst off the edge, traits that could lead to career-best numbers in 2023.