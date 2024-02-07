Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 45 tackles (28 solo), including 5.0 sacks, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2023. He added four stops (two solo) in two postseason contests.

The 2021 first-round pick did set new personal bests in tackles and sacks while forcing and recording the first turnovers of his career. However, Tryon-Shoyinka still struggled with consistency in terms of getting to the quarterback, recording only two sacks after Week 6 despite remaining healthy throughout the campaign. Tryon-Shoyinka also posted four or fewer tackles in 18 of 19 total games, and he saw third-round rookie YaYa Diaby outperform him and eventually take over the starting left outside linebacker role. Tryon-Shoyinka has one year remaining on his rookie contract, and considering his experience in Todd Bowles' defensive system, he should play a solid rotational role, at minimum, in 2024.