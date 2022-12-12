Tryon-Shoyinka sustained a hip injury during Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Tryon-Shoyinka was considered questionable to return to Sunday's matchup, and he didn't return to the blowout loss. It's unclear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against the Bengals.
