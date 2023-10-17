Tryon-Shoyinka recorded four tackles (three solo), including a sack, and also defensed a pass in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Tryon-Shoyinka snapped a two-game sackless streak with a second-quarter takedown of Jared Goff. Tryon-Shoyinka's four tackles also tied a season high, but the third-year linebacker is yet to truly live up to his pedigree as a 2021 first-round pick despite Todd Bowles' aggressive scheme setting its linebackers up for plenty of pass-rushing opportunities.