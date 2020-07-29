Franklin will enter training camp as a receiver but could also serve as the emergency quarterback on game days this coming season as per coach Bruce Arians, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The 25-year-old spent the majority of last season on the practice squad, although he did log two snaps on offense in Week 17 against the Falcons after being promoted earlier that week. Franklin is a versatile athlete that saw time at both quarterback and receiver in his college days at Auburn and Florida Atlantic, and both his mobility (659 rush yards at 10.6 yards per carry in two college seasons) and ability to fill multiple roles may garner him active status at times in 2020.