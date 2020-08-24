Franklin (leg) was placed on season-ending injured reserve Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The versatile Franklin was carted off during Friday's practice, and this latest report confirms the extent of his injury. The 25-year-old's placement on IR before final roster cuts means he's ineligible to return during the 2020 campaign. Franklin had been envisioned as a possible emergency quarterback on game day this coming season, and there was also a possibility he could have had a minor offensive role on occasion.