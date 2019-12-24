Buccaneers' John Franklin III: Getting chance with Tampa Bay

Franklin was promoted from the practice squad to the Buccaneers' 53-man roster Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Franklin had been on Tampa Bay's practice squad as a cornerback for the past six weeks, but he's also being experimented with in other areas of the game and coach Bruce Arians said Monday that he's looking for the right way to utilize Franklin's skillset. However, it's not certain that Franklin will see the field during Sunday's season finale against the Falcons.