Buccaneers' John Franklin III: Listed as receiver in finale

Franklin, previously listed as cornerback during his time on the practice squad, is listed as a receiver and is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The versatile Florida Atlantic product will help round out the Buccaneers' depleted receiver group in Week 17 after getting the call from the practice squad earlier in the week. Franklin will presumably operate as the No. 5 wideout, with fellow practice squad call-up Jaydon Mickens, who has 16 games of NFL experience, slotting in ahead of him.