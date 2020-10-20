Hurst (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Hurst returned to practice last week and now is officially eligible to see game action Sunday against the Raiders. An undrafted rookie out of Division II West Georgia, Hurst received praise throughout training camp this summer before spraining his ankle -- which landed him on IR. With plenty of mouths to feed in the Buccaneers' offense, the rookie will more than likely serve as a special teams contributor for the time being.