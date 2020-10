Hurst (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hurst can return to the lineup as early as Sunday's home game versus the Packers depending on how he responds to a week of practice. The undrafted rookie out of Division II West Georgia likely won't play much on offense once he's healthy, but he could vie for a spot on special teams.