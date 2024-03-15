Tampa Bay signed Wolford (illness) to a one-year deal Friday, Buccaneers' General Manager Jason Licht reports.

After spending the end of last season on the Buccaneers' practice squad, Wolford has agreed to return to Tampa Bay in 2024. The 28-year-old quarterback has appeared in seven games (four starts) throughout his three-year NFL career, completing 61 of his 104 passes for 626 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. It seems as if Wolford is past the illness he was dealing with towards the end of last year, and likely have the opportunity to compete for Tampa Bay's backup quarterback role with Kyle Trask this offseason.