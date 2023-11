Wolford (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 28-year-old will serve as Tampa Bay's emergency third quarterback, and he's able to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask get injured or disqualified in Sunday's contest. Wolford's last in-game action came in 2022, when he stepped in for an injured Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.