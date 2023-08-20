Wolford suffered a neck injury during Sunday's preseason contest at the Jets, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After Kyle Trask handled quarterback duties for the Buccaneers for the entire first half, Wolford was the next QB to get the call instead of Baker Mayfield. While directing the offense in the third quarter, Wolford had his helmet driven into the ground on a sack, which left him down on the field for a spell. He was placed on a backboard and needed a cart to get off the field, but fortunately the team announced that he has movement on all of his extremities and will visit a local hospital for further evaluation.