Wolford completed 10 of 17 passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed once for two yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday night.

Wolford was the third quarterback into the contest after Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask played out the first installment of their intriguing preseason job battle, and it was the third-string signal-caller that actually posted the best numbers of the night. While plenty of attention is rightfully heaped on the Mayfield-Trask competition, it's worth noting Wolford isn't exactly the average No. 3 quarterback -- he had a spring-league starting stint during his days in the Alliance of American Football and also has postseason NFL experience in addition to seven regular-season appearances with the Rams from 2020-22. Consequently, it wouldn't be entirely out of the question if Wolford finds his way onto the field at some point during the 2023 campaign, given Mayfield and Trask are far from locks to play effectively over an entire season.