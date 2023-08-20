Coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that Wolford (neck) is " feeling better" and that his medical tests "came out pretty [well]," Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Wolford suffered a neck injury during Sunday's preseason contest against the Jets and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The Buccaneers announced shortly thereafter that Wolford has movement on all of his extremities, and per Bowles the team will now "just see how he recovers." Expect Tampa Bay to add a third-string option behind Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask in the near future.