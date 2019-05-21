Leggett was claimed off waivers by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Leggett was waived by the Jets on Monday, and quickly found a new team. The 24-year-old had a quiet tenure in New York, making 14 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in 16 games. If he's able to make the team, Leggett likely won't produce favorable results in the fantasy world.