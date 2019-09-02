Leggett signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The third-year tight end wasn't able to show much in preseason, but the fact one of his three catches went for a touchdown and that he does bring 16 games of NFL regular-season experience didn't hurt his cause for a practice squad spot. The Buccaneers ultimately went with four tight ends on the final 53-man roster due to Tanner Hudson's stellar exhibition slate, so Leggett would likely need multiple injuries in front of him to be called up to the active roster.

