Play

Leggett (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Leggett still hasn't taken the field since being activated from the practice squad Oct. 30. As per usual, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Tanner Hudson will serve as Tampa Bay's tight ends Week 15.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories