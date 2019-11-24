Play

Leggett (coach's decision) is inactive for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Leggett has not been active for any games this season, and was only promoted from the practice squad on October 30. Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard and Tanner Hudson will be the active tight ends for the team in Week 12.

