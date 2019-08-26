Buccaneers' Jordan Leggett: Maximizes one catch
Leggett brought in his only target for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.
Leggett hasn't had many opportunities to showcase his skills this preseason, but he certainly made a mark in Friday's contest. Leggett's 20-yard touchdown marked the only time the Buccaneers visited the end zone, and it allowed him to make an impression in a game where fellow reserve tight end Anthony Auclair exited with a calf injury. Despite the success, Leggett would seemingly need a monumental performance in Thursday's preseason finale to measure up to the excellent summer that position mate Tanner Hudson has put together.
