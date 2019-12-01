Play

Leggett (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Leggett has yet to suit up in game action after he was activated from the practice squad Oct. 30. His absence paves the way for O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Tanner Hudson to handle tight end duties for the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories