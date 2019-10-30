Buccaneers' Jordan Leggett: Receives promotion
The Buccaneers promoted Leggett to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Leggett suited up in 15 games for the Jets last season, and he caught 14 passes for 114 yards and a score. Buccaneers' No. 1 tight end O.J. Howard is battling a hamstring injury, so Leggett is expected to serve as depth in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
