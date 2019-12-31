Play

Leggett signed a reserve/futures contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Leggett spent the latter half of the year on the team's active roster but never played a snap. He'll have another chance to seek playing time in 2020.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories