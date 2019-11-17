Play

Leggett (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 24-year-old has yet to suit up in any games this season, so this news isn't quite surprising. Without Leggett in the lineup, the team will roll with O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Tanner Hudson at tight end.

