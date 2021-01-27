Whitehead (shoulder/knee) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Whitehead was forced out of last weekend's win over the Packers due to a labrum injury, and he also appears to be dealing with a knee issue. The starting safety hasn't yet been ruled out for the Super Bowl against Kansas City, but at this time his status appears truly up in the air.
